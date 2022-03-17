Report: Bayern Munich ready to buy PSG starlet

Earlier this week, we heard that Bayern Munich was very interested in Paris Saint-Germain defender El Chadaille Bitshiabu and the latest reports are indicating that the Bavarians could buy the 16-year-old this summer.

According to Foot Mercato, Bayern Munich might expedite the transfer process, despite Bitshiabu’s deal not ending until 2024:

After losing Adil Aouchiche, Tanguy Kouassi and perhaps Xavi Simons at the end of the season, Leonardo risks seeing a new talent made in PSG take the tangent at the end of the season. Despite being under contract until June 2024, El Chadaille Bitshiabu, whose playing time does not live up to his expectations, is the subject of a concrete approach from Bayern Munich It must be said that when he signed his first professional contract, this 1.96m central defender, who was already very mature for his position, with an impressive physique, natural leadership and who has a quality of kick start that is well above average, was then considered one if not the greatest hope of his generation in hinge.

Foot Mercato’s report also indicates that Bitshiabu could be persuaded to stay if PSG guarantees him first team playing time. Bayern Munich, however, is trying to convince the youngster to make a move anyway:

According to our information, meetings have already taken place between the Bavarian club and the player’s entourage. Bayern have scouted the player for many years and sees in him a potential future holder in his defense, even if he would be integrated first in reserve so that he can adapt to this new environment.

It will be interesting to see if PSG can convince Bitshiabu to stay, especially given a move to Bayern Munich has not guaranteed any youngster playing time. Aside of the players who many assume will start next season in a back three (Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano, and Lucas Hernandez), Bayern Munich will also have Josip Stanisic, Tanguy Nianzou, and maybe even current loanees like Chris Richards and Lars Lukas Mai as potential options along the backline. This group also does not include any player that the club might acquire between now and then.