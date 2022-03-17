Daily Schmankerl: Real Madrid knows price on Lucas Hernandez; Bayern Munich still wants Sergino Dest; Erling Haaland wants another release clause; FC Barcelona eyeing Marc Roca; Atlético Madrid linked to Borussia Dortmund’s Thorgan Hazard; and MORE!

Those rumors about Bayern Munich star Lucas Hernandez wanting a return to La Liga are picking up steam — and Real Madrid is right there waiting to jump in the mix:

Lucas Hernandez is open to leaving Bayern Munich in favour of a return to La Liga amidst interest from Real Madrid. According to a report from Defensa Central, Real Madrid are interested in signing Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez, who would be open to a summer move to Spain. However, Los Blancos will have to shell out a sum of €60 million for his services. The Merengues are in the market for reinforcements in defence as they are lacking quality backup options beyond Eder Militao and David Alaba. Bringing in a player of Hernandez’s experience and versatility could prove to be a wise move for Real Madrid. The 26-year-old can provide cover in both positions, allowing Carlo Ancelotti to use him at centre-back and push David Alaba out on the left or vice-versa. With the player himself keen on an exit, it stands to work in favour of Los Blancos if they decide to approach Bayern Munich in the summer. However, the report states that any deal to sign the Frenchman would cost Real Madrid around the €60 million mark, given that he still has over two years left on his contract with Die Roten.

The Hernandez rumors sparked up out of nowhere, but they are gaining momentum. With his deal set to expire in 2024, Bayern Munich will have a little over a year to really get things sorted out, but it should cause some mild concern (if true) that Hernandez is seeking to get out of Dodge already.

Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland is readying himself for a huge move this summer (Manchester City, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich are considered — by some — to be the primary contenders), but he might already know that he wants another release clause built into his deal.

Because...who doesn’t like a media circus? Here’s the info:

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland is expected to ask for a release clause to be written into his contract if he moves clubs this summer, says the Sun. The Norway international, 21, has a contract with the Bundesliga club until the summer of 2024.

Tinfoil Hat Theory: Haaland wants a release clause because he wants to be able to play for Bayern Munich as soon as Robert Lewandowski is ready to cede his position.

As for his current release clause, it appears that Manchester City is ready to pull the trigger on that:

Man City are preparing to pay Erling Haaland's release clause, according to Sport Bild, who claim "the change is imminent." #BVB #MCFC — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) March 16, 2022

Bayern Munich has not given up on Sergino Dest just yet:

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are reportedly considering a summer move for 21-year-old Barcelona defender Sergino Dest. According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Sergino Dest is the subject of interest from Bayern Munich over a possible move in the summer transfer window. The Bundesliga champions are keen on signing a right-back ahead of the 2022/23 season, with the 21-year-old Barcelona defender one of the options on their radar. Bayern Munich will likely enter the market for a right-back in the summer transfer window, as Benjamin Pavard has blown hot and cold while Bouna Sarr is surplus to requirements at the Allianz Arena. Niklas Sule’s impending move to Borussia Dortmund could also prompt Julian Nagelsmann to utilise Pavard as a centre-back at times, thereby necessitating the arrival of a right-back. Dest has thus emerged as a viable target for Bayern Munich, with the Bavarian giants also targeting several other full-backs, including Djed Spence. Apart from the Barcelona defender and Spence, Ridle Baku and Jeremie Frimpong are also on Bayern Munich’s radar. As for Dest, the 21-year-old defender also has a few other suitors, with AS Roma being the most prominent of the clubs chasing him. In the end, everything will depend on Barcelona’s pursuit of Mazraoui and Alves’s future at Camp Nou. If both scenarios work against him, the youngster could exit the Catalan club, with Bayern Munich a likely destination.

The problem might be that we already know the club is not ready to spend more than €20 million on a right-back (really right wing-back) for next season.

Thorgan Hazard is unhappy at Borussia Dortmund and is looking to move on:

Thorgan Hazard is unhappy with his playing time at BVB. He is currently sounding out the market with his agents. He is already in detailed talks with English clubs.



( ) | @berger_pj - 'Die Dortmund-Woche' | @SPORT1 #BVB — BVB Newsblog (@bvbnewsblog) March 15, 2022

Hazard, though, is also drawing interest from Atlético Madrid as well:

Atlético Madrid are also closely following the case of Thorgan Hazard. The Spanish club was already interested in him in the past and they still value his profile.



( ) | @Santi_J_FM#BVB — BVB Newsblog (@bvbnewsblog) March 15, 2022

After a disappointing draw against Hoffenheim, Bayern Munich will host Union Berlin in another Bundesliga tilt where the Bavarians will seek to get back on track.

While Union Berlin had a very strong start to the season, Die Eisernen have faded after losing Max Kruse during the winter transfer window. Everything about this match seems to show Bayern Munich should be able to dig up three points, but focus and consistency have not exactly been assets for the squad this season.

Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at where both teams sit in the Bundesliga table.

Why Union Berlin has fallen off.

A hope that Bayern Munich has greater attention to detail this week.

A guess on Julian Nagelsmann’s lineup — we are expecting Robert Lewandowski to play despite his injury.

A prediction on the match.

Earlier this month we saw that Bayern Munich was linked to Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong — and now he is out for the season with an ankle injury:

In addition to Florian Wirtz, Bayer 04 Leverkusen will have to do without the other injured player subbed off early during Sunday’s 0-1 loss to Köln. On Tuesday, Germany’s red company team confirmed that Dutch fullback Jeremie Frimpong will be out for the year. After an MRI revealed a syndemosis tear in the right-back’s right ankle, the club announced that the 21-year-old will only available once again next year. Frimpong made 25 league starts this year, scoring one goal and registering six assists. He also scored once in the Pokal and recorded two assists during the Europa League group stages.

Losing Wirtz and Frimpong for the season — in the same game! — had to be the worst kind of double whammy for Bayer Leverkusen.

FC Barcelona is reportedly interested in seldom-used Bayern Munich midfielder Marc Roca:

Barcelona have reportedly set their sights on Bayern Munich midfielder Marc Roca as a long-term replacement for captain Sergio Busquets. According to a report from Fichajes, Barcelona are looking to secure a long-term replacement for club captain Sergio Busquets and have shortlisted three names, one of which happens to be Bayern Munich star, Marc Roca. Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves is a player on Barcelona’s list. At the same time, they are also linked with Olympique Marseille Boubacar Kamara, who will be a free agent at the end of the season. Now, they have also identified Bayern Munich midfielder Marc Roca as a potential option.

The move might make sense for Barca, but still might not offer up more playing time for Roca, who has been unable to establish himself in Bavaria.