Bayern Munich are interested in Hoffenheim talent David Raum

Bayern Munich were quiet in the winter transfer window, leaving a lot of holes to fill and expiring contracts still on the table. This is somewhat to be expected but just meant that Bayern had a lot of work to do before next season. One player they would like to sign this summer is Hoffenheim’s David Raum.

Raum has exceeded all expectations during his first year at Hoffenheim after joining the club on a free transfer. According to reports from the Spanish outlet AS, David Raum has probably become the focus of the Bavarian giants. In addition, these reports also state that several top European clubs are said to be interested in Hoffenheim’s rising star.

Raum has broken onto the scene by scoring two goals and providing nine assists already this season for TSG and is a great reason for their success. The left-back arrived at Hoffenheim last summer but has already extended his contract until 2026. The German international has more than doubled his transfer value in a very short period of time and will continue to rise at this rate.

With so much time left on his deal, Hoffenheim won’t be desperate to sell but some top clubs will be willing to spend on a player of his quality. If he could also be deployed at right-back, he might be exactly what Bayern are looking for.