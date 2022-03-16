Bavarian Podcast Works: Preview Show — Bayern Munich vs. Union Berlin (Rückrunde)

After a disappointing draw against Hoffenheim, Bayern Munich will host Union Berlin in another Bundesliga tilt where the Bavarians will seek to get back on track.

While Union Berlin had a very strong start to the season, Die Eisernen have faded after losing Max Kruse during the winter transfer window. Everything about this match seems to show Bayern Munich should be able to dig up three points, but focus and consistency have not exactly been assets for the squad this season.

Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at where both teams sit in the Bundesliga table.

Why Union Berlin has fallen off.

A hope that Bayern Munich has greater attention to detail this week.

A guess on Julian Nagelsmann’s lineup — we are expecting Robert Lewandowski to play despite his injury.

A prediction on the match.

As always, we love your feedback and appreciate all the support!

Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @jeffersonfenner, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, and more.