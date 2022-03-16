Report: “Disrespected” Robert Lewandowski wants to leave Bayern Munich; club might not get Erling Haaland either

Do you want the bad news or the worse news Bayern Munich fans?

Let’s just start with the bad.

According to Sport Bild’s Tobi Altschaffl, Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski and his camp have grown tired of waiting for the club to make him an offer on a contract extension. In fact, the lack of communication has been perceived as a lack of respect per Altschaffl’s account of the situation.

Specifically, sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic and CEO Oliver Kahn were identified as two front office members who have not contacted Lewandowski. Moreover, some within the club are perplexed as to why Bayern Munich is taking this stance with such a valuable and important player (Hint: It’s probably because the club knows he wants more than they are comfortable paying…you know, it any of this is true).

Good times, right?

Well, it gets worse.

According to Jan Aage Fjortoft, Lewandowski now wants to leave Bayern Munich this summer as well.

You might be asking yourself…is there any positive news? Sort of, but not really.

Fjortoft says that Bayern Munich wants Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland as Lewandowski’s replacement (Hint: Anything less would be disastrous).

Update #Lewandowski: Haaland-Insider @JanAageFjortoft confirms in our show Sky Corner: „I know that @lewy_official wants to leave #FCBayern in summer! They are going for Haaland.“ We are discussing it right now and live at Sky. @SkySportsNews — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) March 15, 2022

Whoa...that’s a relief. That is about as good as you can possibly do if you are going to lose Lewandowski, right?

Right?

Oh no, there’s more to this isn’t there? (Hint: Yes — allegedly)

Fjortoft says that the Bavarians only have an “outsider’s chance” at landing Haaland. Real Madrid and Manchester City are in the driver’s seat for the Borussia Dortmund phenom, with FC Barcelona already having given up hope to land the big Norwegian.

BFW Analysis

A doubter’s view

If — and many would consider this a substantial if — any of this is true, it would be absolutely catastrophic for Bayern Munich as a club. There is, however, at least some reason for Bayern Munich fans to throw some shade at the reports.

First, neither Lewandowski, nor his agent Pini Zahavi, have hit the media to directly vent about the striker’s treatment. Second, there is no real reason to rush into talks just yet for either side.

As for the Haaland piece of this, some might say that Fjortoft is pumping out the company line for his friends in the Haaland family.

A believer’s view

A lack of contact — and a feeling of disrespect/not being appreciated — between the front office and a player would not be a new issue.

Niklas Süle offered up the same complaint after all. In addition, Lewandowski is undoubtedly angling to get a raise, something that Sport1 journalist Kerry Hau has already indicated might be very hard to come by in Bavaria. It could be considered fair to ask if Bayern Munich is dodging the question completely by pushing off the talks.

Finally, Fjortoft has been trumpeting Bayern Munich as a player for Haaland for a while now — and a mutual interest between the parties does make at least some sense. Bayern Munich would obviously need a mega-star to replace Lewandowski, while Haaland might be happy to stay in Germany and play for a side that could be ready-made to strongly compete for a Champions League title for years to come.

Where do you fall with this news?