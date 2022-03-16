Loan Watch: Bayern Munich’s Alexander Nübel seeking to rebound after loss with AS Monaco

Bayern Munich loanee Alexander Nübel saw his AS Monaco squad drop a 1-0 decision to Strasbourg last weekend and now the young goalkeeper wants to see his team rebound.

“We lost, so we are all bound to be disappointed. The first half was okay, but the second, especially the last 30 minutes, wasn’t good enough. We weren’t aggressive enough to score a goal which would have revived us, so for us it wasn’t a good match,” Nübel told the AS Monaco website. “We are also very disappointed, and this is the case after each defeat. From tomorrow we will have to think about the things to work on, but the good news is that Thursday we will play another big match, against Braga, and it will be a very good opportunity for us to bounce back. We aren’t look at the tabled, we are focused on the games to come and we have to keep working hard. We want to bounce back, there are still many matches left until the end of the season, so anything is still possible.”

While acknowledging that his team under-performed, Nübel still thinks AS Monaco could have earned a point.

“I think a draw would not have been undeserved. Unfortunately, we didn’t push hard enough to equalize, we didn’t have many chances to score and in the end we conceded a defeat. In addition, on the goal we conceded, in my opinion the ball went out. Unfortunately the referee made another decision, that’s how it is, we can’t change it,” Nübel said.