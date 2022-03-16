The latest on Bayern Munich’s battle vs. Real Marid for Ryan Gravenberch’s signature

Bayern Munich are in the race to sign Ryan Gravenberch this summer. Reportedly, Real Madrid are also in the race to sign the Dutch midfielder. Bayern are said to be keener on the player, but would have to first free up a spot in the midfield. Corentin Tolisso and Marc Roca are the most likely candidates to leave.

Ryan Gravenberch is unlikely to renew at Ajax and with his contract only running until 2023, Ajax are willing to sell the midfielder in the summer. Ryan Gravenberch is currently valued at 35 million euros but Ajax is reportedly looking at over 20 million euros for the sale.

Corentin Tolisso’s contract is expiring this summer and is the most likely candidate to leave Munich. However, Marc Roca could be sold as he is not satisfied with his role at the club and could find more playtime elsewhere. At least one of these players would have to leave before signing Gravenberch.

Would you like to see Gravenberch join Bayern? Let us know in the comments!