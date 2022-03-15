Equivalent exchange? As Leon Goretzka returns from injury, Robert Lewandowski suffers a scare

Bayern Munich reminds me of Fullmetal Alchemist this season. Not because we’re consistently good (because we’re not) — but because our luck seems to be governed by the law of equivalent exchange. Case in point, the injury update I was about to write. First it was going to be a positive puff piece about Goretzka finally returning to training, but then we got the news that Robert Lewandowski had slipped in training and hurt his knee. Pain and anguish soon followed.

First off, let’s talk about Goretzka. After what feels like an eternity, the Bayern midfielder has finally rejoined full team training. He will be available against Union Berlin this weekend, which is a much-needed boost for coach Julian Nagesmann. Goretzka’s not the only one, as Frenchman Corentin Tolisso also returned to training after a month out due to a hamstring issue. With Alphonso Davies also taking part in individual exercises on the pitch, things were finally looking up for the team.

Which is why this had to happen:

Robert Lewandowski had to cut today's training session short after slipping in an awkward way while practicing his shooting. The striker was treated briefly then left the pitch visibly upset [ @Plettigoal]pic.twitter.com/HjWmjaC1wg — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 15, 2022

Here’s a video of the incident on Twitter:

In case you can’t watch it for some reason, Lewandowski goes in for a shot and slips awkwardly while hitting the ball. He later told Bild: “I didn’t hit the ball properly when I shot. It hurts a bit.”

Lewandowski is back to the training ground after undergoing tests. The 'injury' concerns the knee. Julian Nagelsmann does not think it's serious [ @Plettigoal]pic.twitter.com/owloa4L3C6 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 15, 2022

Lewandowski underwent tests after the session. The news coming out of the Sabener Strasse at the moment is that the injury isn’t serious and the player will only need to be rested for a couple of days. Let’s hope that’s all it takes. For now, Bayern fans will have to content themselves with traumatic flashbacks of last season, where a late Lewandowski injury all but derailed the campaign.