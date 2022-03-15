Bayern Munich’s squad planning and transfer budget might really be major issues

On a recent appearance on the Gegenpressing Podcast with Manuel Veth and Stefan Bienkowski, Sport1 reporter Kerry Hau talked openly about the issues going on behind the scenes at Bayern Munich when it comes to squad planning and the team’s transfer budget.

“With COVID-19, the many players who left the club on free transfers...and increased salaries for players like (Joshua) Kimmich, (Leon) Goretzka, and (Kingsley) Coman, they have limited the financial possibilities for the club,” Hau said. “You see it if you look at the squad because (Julian) Nagelsmann would like to play a 3-4-3 with real, good offensive wide-backs — and not Serge Gnabry, because Serge Gnabry doesn’t want to play at that position. And also because (Nagelsmann) doesn’t have the players.”

Hau, though, was not done there and went into what is preventing Nagelsmann from playing his preferred formation.

“Bouna Sarr does not have the Bayern Munich quality and we saw that with Hansi Flick already. Bayern Munich didn’t manage to sell him last summer and bring in a new wide-back for Nagelsmann. (Nagelsmann) wants a player similar to (what) Alphonso Davies (is) on the left side,” Hau said. “Nagelsmann is frustrated and there are no personal problems so far, but you can see there is something...because if you look now, there are transfer issues.”

For those of you fearing there is a disconnect between the coaching staff and the squad planners...you might be on to something.

“You can see that there is a problem with the politics of transfers. Not only with (sporting director Hasan) Salihamidzic, but also with (chief scout Marco) Neppe. They have to give (Nagelsmann) the squad he needs to play Nagelsmann football,” Hau said.