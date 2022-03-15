Report: Robert Lewandowski growing irritated by lack of contact from Bayern Munich

If you were wondering why there have been a lack of reports regarding talks between Bayern Munich and Robert Lewandowski, well, you are not the only one.

Lewandowski, himself, has become a bit agitated about the state of things:

According to SPORT1 information, there have still been no talks about extending the contract, the center forward is irritated - and is gradually asking himself whether he deserves more appreciation after eight years with 337 goals in 365 games in Munich.

The odd part of this scenario is that it seems to be following the same path as the contract situation between Niklas Süle and the club. According to Sport1, by the time Bayern Munich reached out to the big defender, he already decided to move on. Similar to Süle’s impending exit, should Lewandowski decide to leave over a lack of appreciation like Süle, there is no clear cut successor to ensure the club’s quality will not drop off.

Lewandowski’s agent Pini Zahavi is also working his normal back channels to generate interest in his client per Sport1. Manchester United, FC Barcelona, and Paris Saint-Germain were name as potential suitors for the Poland international.

Despite Bayern Munich — allegedly — not wanting to jump into talks with Lewandowski, there also does not appear to be any contingency planning going on either when it comes to finding a suitable replacement.

Given Lewandowski status as — arguably — the best striker on the planet (if not best player), only Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland would be considered an adequate successor...right?

Maybe? Probably? Uh...Sport1 also indicated that Bayern Munich is not exactly “hot” about the idea of bringing in Haaland to be the 33-year-old’s successor either:

People around Bayern still say they don’t want to be put under pressure by anything or anyone and will speak to Lewandowski in good time. SPORT1 knows: In the course of the next few weeks there should be movement in the contract poker. The Munich team neither want to lose their most accurate attacker, nor do they plan to date in two ways. According to SPORT1 information , the speculation that keeps arising, especially abroad, about a specific Bayern interest in BVB striker Erling Haaland, but it is not hot.

Sport1 thinks it might know why discussion are not happening, though. According to the report, Bayern Munich might not be able to pay Lewandowski any more than he is earning right now. Moreover, the team has set an internal cap on what it will pay a player. Per Sport1, no player salary can exceed €25 million:

Lewandowski currently earns between 23 and 25 million euros gross per year, depending on the bonuses. In view of the reduced financial leeway caused by the corona pandemic, it is not to be expected that Bayern will be able to pay him much more - especially since they have set an internal salary cap. Accordingly, no player should earn more than 25 million euros a year.

So...where does this go from here? Bayern Munich’s reluctance to initiate talks could be alienating the best player in the world and should this drag out even longer, fans could start to get more antsy about what this roster might look like next season as well.