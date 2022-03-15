Report: Bayern Munich won’t spend more than €20 million on a “right-back”

As Julian Nagelsmann plots a formal shift to a back-three based formation next season, the club has the reality that it will need to buy a player, who can truly play as a right wing-back.

According to Sport1, Bayern Munich does not want to spend much to fill that void, however. With a budget of just €20 million, the Bavarians might have a hard time finding a quality player at that price:

However, it can be heard that those responsible do not want to spend more than 20 million euros on a new right-back. That would make it difficult to get a player in the Ridle Baku, Sergiño Dest or Jeremie Frimpong category. A somewhat cheaper alternative candidate, which Sky recently brought into play, is Djed Spence from the English second division club Nottingham Forest. Bayern find the player interesting, but no concrete negotiations have taken place to date.

It would seem to be an important role to fill for next season, but with not a lot of cash to spend, it seems like Bayern Munich’s options might not be great.