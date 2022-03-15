Bayern Munich doesn’t sound like it will make a panic buy at center-back

According to Sport1, Bayern Munich might not necessarily add another center-back this summer unless the club cannot find a player whose athletic and financial profile fits.

While Bayern Munich is exploring options to compliment Benjamin Pavard, Lucas Hernandez, and Dayot Upamecano, the Rekordmeister does not sound like it will be pressured into a panic buy:

Those responsible are currently only planning with the French trio of Lucas Hernández, Dayot Upamecano and Benjamin Pavard for central defense, but are aware that since David Alaba left, there has been a lack of leadership in the defense network. They would like to sign a player who not only has physical presence but also communicates well and clearly. Gleison Bremer, who has been on Bayern Munich’s list of defense for a long time, fits this profile more than Matthias Ginter, for example.

Per Sport1, Ginter is really only an option because he is free, while Bremer’s expected €20 million to €30 million could be more than the club is willing to spend.

Meanwhile, Chelsea FC center-back and Germany international Antonio Rüdiger’s salary expectations would likely be too high for Bayern Munich.