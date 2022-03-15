Daily Schmankerl: FC Barcelona, Manchester City getting more serious about Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski?; Borussia Dortmund to sign Nico Schlotterbeck?; Kylian Mbappe nearing deal with Real Madrid; and MORE!

We had already heard that Manchester City was not fully convinced that it will land Erling Haaland, so Pep Guardiola’s club is still holstering Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski as a fallback option:

Manchester City will reportedly rival Manchester United and Real Madrid in the race to sign Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich. According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, three clubs are in the running to sign Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window. Manchester City will battle Manchester United and Real Madrid in the pursuit of the veteran Polish striker.

The reports linking Haaland to City seem legit enough, but the Premier League powerhouse having some doubt at this stage seems odd. The fact that there is any story regarding doubt or confidence leaking out at this stage.

To me (just some clown with a laptop), Lewandowski seems set to re-up with the Bavarians, but I still don’t completely rule out my Tinfoil Hat Theory (floated out on one of our podcasts, not the other one I wrote about Haaland-Lewy) regarding Haaland wanting to play for Bayern Munich — which is (cue dramatic music) why City is not fully convinced it can land the Norwegian star.

Thinking about it...I have a lot of Tinfoil Hat Theories, don’t I?

Borussia Dortmund could be making headway in its pursuit of SC Freiburg star Nico Schlotterbeck:

In the free transfer of Niklas Süle from FC Bayern, Borussia Dortmund made a statement that further transfers are to follow – and given the lack of width in defense, they are also necessary. Especially if there is no contract extension with Manuel Akanji. The fee his sale would bring in this summer would need to be reinvested in at least one new centre-back. Freiburg’s Nico Schlotterbeck is still a candidate.

The longer the situation lingers with Bayern Munich’s backline, the more I think the club needs to sign Schlotterbeck. I’m not completely sold on Dayot Upamecano and I’m also not 100% sure Lucas Hernandez is with Bayern Munich for the long haul. With Niklas Süle already leaving, I do think the club needed to be more proactive in addressing the backline.

Discussions on what Hernandez might want to do next (stay or leave), should probably get started sooner, rather than later.

Bayern Munich’s week was filled with craziness. A lackluster effort against Bayer Leverkusen was followed by a thoroughly dominant win over Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League.

The news for the club followed a similar up-and-down pattern. The word on injuries was great, but the transfer news was...surprising. Here is what we have on tap to discuss this week:

The bad break that Bayern Munich’s Plan A in the transfer looks like it has failed: Chelsea center-back looks like he’ll sign with FC Barcelona.

The Plan B options are not necessarily going to excite many fans as Gleison Bremer and Matthias Ginter could be the next men up.

It seems like Bayern Munich has some squad planning and budget issues that are weighing on the folks at Säbener Straße.

The tricky situation surrounding Robert Lewandowski.

Why thew rumored replacements for Lewandowski probably won’t come to fruition.

With its own hopes for Erling Haaland falling apart, FC Barcelona is also still interested in Robert Lewandowski and could be getting more serious:

With Joan Laporta seemingly hinting at Barcelona dropping out of the race to sign Erling Haaland, the Catalans are looking at other alternatives to bolster their options up top. And speaking on Cadena SER’s Carrusel Deportivo, journalist Adria Albets has claimed that the Blaugrana are looking at Bayern Munich icon Robert Lewandowski as a potential alternative to strengthen their frontline. Any move would depend on whether the Catalan giants have really dropped out of the race to sign Haaland. Recent reports have indicated that the 21-year-old Norwegian international is edging closer to a transfer to Manchester City. So, it is crucial that the Blaugrana plan contingencies and Lewandowski would be an excellent Plan B in the scenario that they fail to sign Haaland.

More and more reports linking Lewandowski to Barca are coming out, which is curious. Bayern Munich still looks like the big favorite to retain the Poland international, but if FC Barcelona gets desperate enough, it could make a big push at Lewandowski.

Robert Lewandowski was recognized by Bild for his effort against Hoffenheim:

Lewandowski was also recognized by kicker as well:

Joshua Kimmich, meanwhile, got the nod from Sofa Sport:

After a midweek break against RB Salzburg, the negative vibes are back as Bayern Munich have once again drawn a Bundesliga game. Just like last time, this game against Hoffenheim was a nightmare in terms of finishing for both sides — Thomas Muller was offside twice, Gnabry hit the post, Manuel Neuer made some great saves, and Robert Lewandowski is the only one who scored. Unfortunately, there wasn’t much good on display.

Here are our talking points from the game:

The dark side of the back-three, a reality check after Salzburg. Wingers are not wingbacks!

Musiala is not playing the Thiago role, so what is he supposed to be doing?

The problem with the midfield in terms of structure.

Kingsley Coman remains one of our most important players.

The absolute nightmare Thomas Muller had in terms of finishing.

The massive xG problem Nagelsmann has — will this be acceptable in Europe?

Once again, Nagelsmann gets his substitutions wrong. Muller never should’ve been subbed.

Is the Bundesliga at risk now?

