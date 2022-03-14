Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller looking forward to seeing Tom Brady at the Allianz Arena

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expecting to “host” the Kansas City Chiefs at the Allianz Arena during the next National Football League season and at least one Bayern Munich seems pretty excited that Tom Brady changed his mind about his future.

Brady, of course, had a change of heart on Sunday and will return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd season in hopes of securing yet another another Super Bowl — and Thomas Müller is pumped.

Müller quote tweeted a message upon hearing the news and threw some love over to the NFL star:

Brady’s decision to retire last month was met with a lot of skepticism, which proved to be warranted. With the seven-time Super Bowl winner seemingly (if the speculation comes to fruition) set to face off with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, the game in Munich looks set to be the exact kind of spectacle that NFL would want for its first jaunt into Germany for a regular season game.