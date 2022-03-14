FC Barcelona bests Bayern Munich on Ajax’s Noussair Mazraoui

According to Sport, FC Barcelona looks like it has convinced yet another alleged Bayern Munch transfer target to choose Spain over Germany.

With Chelsea FC center-back Andreas Christensen already rumored to have picked FC Barcelona over Bayern Munich, it now appears that Ajax defender Noussair Mazraoui has done the same:

Barça is already very close to completing its second signing for next season . Having sealed the deal with Chelsea center-back Andreas Christensen, the Blaugrana club are racing to sign Ajax right-back Noussair Mazraoui. The Moroccan international has already chosen to continue his sports career at Camp Nou and has rejected the other proposals he had on the table. Now the two parties will try to finalize the final agreement that could be for three or four seasons.

For the cost-conscious Bavarians, this would be another miss on a free transfer — if true. Sport, though, did not include Bayern Munich as a serious contender for the Moroccan star. AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Leeds United, and Arsenal FC were among the other clubs listed:

The talks have been continuing in recent weeks with a closed financial offer and Barça was waiting for the response of the player and his entourage as they were studying other proposals. Milan, Arsenal, Dortmund and Leeds had also contacted the Moroccan, but Mazraoui has chosen the Blaugrana sports project because he sees possibilities to grow and win titles at the Camp Nou.

So...maybe there was not concrete interest from the Bavarians anyway.