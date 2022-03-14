Ex-Bayern Munich “flop” Renato Sanches wants to take his talent to Italy

Former Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches reportedly wants to leave Lille in the summer to take the next step in his career. Italy is believed to be the appropriate next step for the 24-year-old. Juventus and AC Milan are reportedly interested in the Euro 2016 champion [Gazzetta dello Sport, Goal Italia].

According to these reports, Lille would probably not oppose and try to stop him if he wanted to leave. Since his contract expires in 2023, selling Sanches this summer could leave Lille with a nice transfer fee before he potentially leaves for free the next year. This move would not only mean a next step talent wise, but a significant salary increase for the Portuguese midfielder. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Milan is willing to pay him up to 3.5 million euros per year, and Juventus could make an even larger offer.

Juventus and AC Milan are set to go head-to-head for the signing of Lille midfielder Renato Sanches. (Goal) pic.twitter.com/5LhR3KS33u — Transfer News Central (@TransferNewsCen) March 11, 2022

This would be a great move for Renato Sanches as his career re-emerges, however, the midfielder really struggled in Munich after Bayern bought Sanches from Benfica back in 2016. Time will tell if he is ready for the next step once again in his career.