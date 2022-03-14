Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann irked by criticism over tactics

Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann has read and heard enough.

The former RB Leipzig and Hoffenheim manager is getting sick of everyone taking shots at his tactics, formation choice, and players.

“The question has come up for the 1,437th time recently — and it will also come up at the next press conference,” Nagelsmann said (per Abendzeitung).

The normally calm and composed coach seems to be letting the barrage of criticism get to him a bit — and maybe rightfully so. His squad is sitting atop the Bundesliga table and has not lost a game in the Champions League all season.

Recently, Sky pundit Didi Hamann, stated that Bayern was only playing with “only three and a half defensive players” with the back three of Benjamin Pavard, Niklas Süle and Lucas Hernández and defensive midfielder Joshua Kimmich, which really seemed to get under Nagelsmann’s skin a bit.

“I’ll discuss it with Didi again because I think it’s a bit unfair to the players when you see how hard-working Serge, King and Leroy are,” Nagelsmann said. “I always try to consult with my players. And they also have the clear idea that the best staff is currently playing in the way we are playing. And I agree with that.”

Nagelsmann, though, did try to lighten up what seemed to be some frustration by taking a jab at Hamann in a playful way.

“Maybe (Hamann) used to see himself as a very offensive eight and didn’t feel like defending,” Nagelsmann said. “Didi also understands what I’m saying. I find it disrespectful towards players like Gnabry or Coman. The whole world of journalists claim that they can’t defend. These are two world-class players, so defending is part of it, as they have shown.”