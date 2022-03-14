Bayern Munich Alumni: Hansi Flick pledges support to Florian Wirtz after devastating injury

When the news hit that Bayer Leverkusen phenom Florian Wirtz tore his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), nearly all of Germany gasped — including former Bayern Munich manager and current Germany boss Hansi Flick.

While Wirtz likely would have been a bench player at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, his status is now in extreme doubt. While some footballers have been able to start working back within six months of an ACL tear, the recovery — and building back up the confidence to trust an injured knee again — often takes a lot longer.

It would seem to be extremely doubtful that Wirtz would be able to play in November, even if the knee is structurally ready for action. Regardless, the youngster has the full support of the German national team as he begins the long road to recovery.

“Florian Wirtz is one of the greatest talents that German football has produced in recent years,” said Flick in statement released by the DFB. “That’s why we were all shocked when we found out about his cruciate ligament rupture. I’ve already phoned him and tried to encourage him. He’s still young, he’ll come back just as strong, I’m sure of it. He gets our full support. We wish him all the best and keep our fingers crossed that the healing process goes as optimally as possible.”