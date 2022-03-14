Bayern Munich, PSG, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United among clubs eyeing FC Barcelona phenom Gavi

According to Mundo Deportivo journalist Fernando Polo (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich is among the clubs interested in activating the release clause on FC Barcelona midfielder Gavi.

The rumored cost for the 17-year-old star is €50 million, which seems a little steep for Bayern Munich these days, but maybe not for some of its alleged competition in this race. The other primary contenders for Gavi are rumored to be Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea FC, and Paris Saint-Germain.

While there are other clubs interested, those aforementioned giants are considered the clubs most likely to be able to persuade the youngster to bolt — even if that is a real long shot.

Gavi is one of FC Barcelona’s key building blocks to for the future and is considered to be one of the club’s next generation of stars, who will be tasked with trying to find a way to pick up where Lionel Messi left off.

While it that will not be easy, FC Barcelona seems to be building back up via its youth system and strategic transfers.

As for Bayern Munich, it seems doubtful that the club would be able to spend that type of money for midfielder at this point — even if players like Corentin Tolisso, Marco Roca, and even Marcel Sabitzer are not considered sure things to be on the roster for 2022/23.