Germany Watch: Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz tears his ACL

The young German prospect will be sidelined for several months

By MiranKoFCB
Bayer 04 Leverkusen v 1. FC Köln - Bundesliga Photo by Alexander Scheuber/Getty Images

In today’s match, Bayer Leverkusen played against a challenging opponent — Köln, and it was a bad day for the home team lost, and Köln won 1:0. If that wasn’t enough, Leverkusen is going to play without one of their best players in the coming months.

One of Germany’s brightest talents has suffered a brutal and very scary injury in today’s match. As Bayer Leverkusen faced Köln, Florian Wirtz suffered one of the worst injuries for a professional athlete.

Wirtz has torn his anterior cruciate ligament on the left knee, and he will, according to Goal, be out for several months!

The youngster was linked with a potential move to Bayern Munich in the past. But Bayern has reportedly focused on developing its own Paul Wanner rather than paying a huge sum for Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz. Now, Wirtz’s future is very open after this difficult injury, he will probably stay at Bayern for at least another season.

