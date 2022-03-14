Daily Schmankerl: Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Manchester United want Bayern Munich’s Lucas Hernandez; Manchester City taking it slow with Erling Haaland hopes; PSG boo Neymar, Lionel Messi; and MORE!

Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez is the club’s record transfer signing and has been a consistent, reliable option in the backline after an injury-plagued first season.

The future for Hernandez, however, might be open — and if so, expect Real Madrid, FC a Barcelona, and Manchester United to make a strong effort to try and bring in the French international:

Bayern Munich are set for a difficult summer ahead. They are expected to lose Niklas Sule to rivals Borussia Dortmund and have a massive rebuilding project ahead of them as old guards such as Manuel Neuer, Thomas Muller and Robert Lewandowski enter the final phase of their respective careers. In addition to finding long-term replacements for marquee players, Bayern may also have to keep hold of their current stars. And according to Fichajes, Sule might not be the only player leaving Allianz Arena at the end of the season. The report suggests Bayern Munich are facing a battle to keep hold of Lucas Hernandez. The Frenchman has become a target for three European giants, in the form of Real Madrid, Manchester United and FC Barcelona. The Catalans were said to be keen on signing Hernandez last summer, as Ronald Koeman was looking for a reliable alternative to ageing defensive stars in Gerard Pique and Jordi Alba. A move did not materialise for obvious reasons, as Bayern did not want to offload a player they had bought for €80 million two and a half years ago.

Okay…Tinfoil Hat Theory time: Lothar Matthäus has been overly critical of Hernandez of late. My theory is that Matthäus has already heard that Hernandez is going to leave Bavaria at the end of his deal and is dragging him for effect.

(Cue X-Files theme)

That’s probably outlandish, but you came to the Schmankerl for some crackpot theories, right?

Hernandez’s contract expires in 2024, so if a move is going to happen, it would likely have to happen by the end of the 2023 summer transfer window.

Bayern Munich’s week was filled with craziness. A lackluster effort against Bayer Leverkusen was followed by a thoroughly dominant win over Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League.

The news for the club followed a similar up-and-down pattern. The word on injuries was great, but the transfer news was...surprising. Here is what we have on tap to discuss this week:

The bad break that Bayern Munich’s Plan A in the transfer looks like it has failed: Chelsea center-back looks like he’ll sign with FC Barcelona.

The Plan B options are not necessarily going to excite many fans as Gleison Bremer and Matthias Ginter could be the next men up.

It seems like Bayern Munich has some squad planning and budget issues that are weighing on the folks at Säbener Straße.

The tricky situation surrounding Robert Lewandowski.

Why thew rumored replacements for Lewandowski probably won’t come to fruition.

While Manchester City is reportedly the leader in the clubhouse for Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland, it appears the Premier League powerhouse does not want to get too excited just yet:

Pep Guardiola has said a few times over recent weeks that Manchester City need a striker and reports emerging on Friday evening regarding Erling Haaland suggest he might get his wish soon enough. MEN Sport understands City are still “cautious” about their chances of landing Haaland but are in “pole position” to sign the Borussia Dortmund superstar and are ready to meet his £63m release clause. After two years of leading the way in the Premier League while predominantly deploying variations on a false-nine setup, Guardiola throwing his lot in with one of the most sought-after centre-forwards in world football represents an intriguing change of tact. The City boss’ relationship with out-and-out strikers doesn’t necessarily suggest Haaland is in for an easy ride. Throughout his time at Dortmund, Haaland has looked to Lewandowski as a model of excellence to follow. The same should apply if he begins a new adventure under Guardiola. Bumps in the road early on do not mean he won’t end up eventually hitting top speed in stunning fashion.

After a midweek break against RB Salzburg, the negative vibes are back as Bayern Munich have once again drawn a Bundesliga game. Just like last time, this game against Hoffenheim was a nightmare in terms of finishing for both sides — Thomas Muller was offside twice, Gnabry hit the post, Manuel Neuer made some great saves, and Robert Lewandowski is the only one who scored. Unfortunately, there wasn’t much good on display.

Here are our talking points from the game:

The dark side of the back-three, a reality check after Salzburg. Wingers are not wingbacks!

Musiala is not playing the Thiago role, so what is he supposed to be doing?

The problem with the midfield in terms of structure.

Kingsley Coman remains one of our most important players.

The absolute nightmare Thomas Muller had in terms of finishing.

The massive xG problem Nagelsmann has — will this be acceptable in Europe?

Once again, Nagelsmann gets his substitutions wrong. Muller never should’ve been subbed.

Is the Bundesliga at risk now?

