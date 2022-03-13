Bayern Munich II shutout Unterhaching 3-0

Bayern Munich II beat SpVgg Unterhaching 3-0 on Friday to maintain the pace — even if distant — with the Regionalliga Bayern leaders SpVgg Bayreuth. Unterhaching, managed by former Bayern striker Sandro Wagner, are 7th in the table.

The opener came just before halftime. Lucas Copado broke out down the right flank before crossing a ball into Jahn Herrmann, who headed it into the back of the net for the 1-0 halftime lead.

In the second half, Bayern II received goals from Copado and Taylor Booth in the 64th and 68th minutes to seal the 3-0 victory.

“We can be very satisfied with the 3-0 win here in Unterhaching. The lead at the break wasn’t necessarily deserved, Christian Früchtl helped us a lot, especially in the first half,” head coach Martin Demichelis said. “In the second period we then significantly increased our level.”

Bayern XI: Früchtl - Brückner, Marušić, Lawrence, Welzmüller - Kern (53. Kabadayi), Booth (72. Rhein) - Herrmann (53. Sieb), Vidović, Metu (46. Scott) - Copado (72. Lee)

Bayern II remain ten points back in the table from first place SpVgg Bayreuth and eight points ahead of third place Schweinfurt. Bayern II also have a game in hand against Bayreuth though.

With the international break coming up, Bayern II have two matches this week. On Tuesday, they’ll face SC Eltersdorf, and on Friday, 1860 Rosenheim will travel to the FC Bayern Campus.