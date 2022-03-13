Report: Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann unhappy with squad

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann is unhappy with the composition of his squad per Sport1. While his relationship with sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic remains solid, there does appear to be some internal debate about who should actually be on the roster heading into next season:

According to SPORT1 information, Nagelsmann is not satisfied with the squad that the Bayern management team has made available to him. Memories of Hansi Flick are awakened – even if there has not yet been a personal problem with sports director Hasan Salihamidzic or any other person in charge.

Sport1 went deeper into where some of the issues are and who Nagelsmann might not necessarily have confidence in. For the purposes of the this analysis, Sport1 omitted youngsters like Paul Wanner, Gabriel Vidovic, and Christian Früchtl:

Malik Tilman: Nagelsmann cannot find a way to incorporate Tillman and the youngster is a candidate for a summer loan.

Bouna Sarr: Sarr does not appear to have a future with Bayern Munich and has clubs from Italy and France are interested, including FC Venice and Olympique Marseille.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting: While he does not get a lot of action, Choupo-Moting is a solid, stable presence and popular in the locker room. Neither side appears to be interested in parting ways — even with rumored interest coming from Juventus. It is expected that Choupo-Moting will see out the rest of his contract, which ends in 2023.

Marc Roca: Bayern Munich blocked a winter transfer for Roca, but Nagelsmann and his staff are not convinced of the midfielder. It would not shock anyone if Roca moves on.

Tanguy Nianzou: Nianzou's future is "open" per Sport1 and the Frenchman can envision himself taking a loan if he does not foresee more consistent minutes in his future.

Nianzou’s future is “open” per Sport1 and the Frenchman can envision himself taking a loan if he does not foresee more consistent minutes in his future. Josip Stanisic: Stanisic is on the outside looking in right now, but it does not appear he will look to make a change in clubs. Where exactly he will fit remains a question. Stanisic can play a number of positions, but playing time still could be an issue even with his versatility.

If there is movement for multiple players on this list, Bayern Munich will have to backfill those spots with youngster or acquisitions...and use a limited budget to make it all happen.