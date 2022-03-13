 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Here we go, eh! Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies returns to running, offers opinion of Mo Salah-Liverpool contract tiff

Alphonso Davies is working his way back to the lineup.

FC Bayern Muenchen - Training Session Photo by M. Donato/FC Bayern via Getty Images

At last, there is good news for Bayern Munich regarding the status of Alphonso Davies.

The Canadian star is back running on the training grounds. This is a huge step for the Davies, who has been battling myocarditis in the wake of his bout with COVID-19 (Bild):

Alphonso Davies (21) is finally back! The Bayern star can train on the pitch again – two months after the shock diagnosis of myocarditis! Since mid-January he has not been allowed to exert himself - total rest for his heart (previously a corona infection as a vaccinated person). Most recently, he was examined weekly to see if the inflammation subsided.

The club was so excited to see Davies back, that it released this short video as well:

As for what Davies has been up to of late, the Canadian has started to offer his opinion on contract negotiations and transfer dealings.

“Mo Salah has rejected Liverpool’s latest contract offer - wow! But he has no intention of leaving the club. So, Mo Salah wants to stay but has rejected the last offer. Give the guy his money, man,” Davies said (as captured by the Liverpool Echo).

There are much worse things she could be doing to kill time, eh?

Anyway, here is another video of Davies running:

