Bayern Munich top Hoffenheim, remain in first in Frauen Bundesliga

Bayern Munich beat Hoffenheim 4-2 on Saturday to stay at the top of the Frauen Bundesliga table for another week. With a big week looming for Bayern, beating the fourth best team in Germany is a great start.

Tine De Caigny opened the scoring for Hoffenheim early in the match, but Linda Dallman quickly equalized to make it 1-1 after 18 minutes. An own goal gave Bayern the 2-1 halftime lead.

Franziska Harsch scored a great goal to equalize for Hoffenheim in the 63rd minute. Fortunately for Bayern, the level scoreline only lasted a matter of minutes. Maxi Rall scored just minutes after coming on in the 68th minute to put Bayern up 3-2. Then, in the final moments of the match, Jovana Damnjanović secured the victory with Bayern’s fourth of the match.

This match was the 300th in a Bayern jersey for stalwart layer Carina Wenninger.

See full highlights here.

“We showed good morale. We could have decided the game early in the first half,” Magull said. “That’s how we make it exciting again from the back, that’s unnecessary. We really had a lot of chances, we have to chalk it up to us today.”

Bayern XI: Leitzig - Glas, Viggósdóttir, Kumagai, Simon - Dallmann (66. Damnjanović), Zadrazil, Magull (81. Vilhjálmsdóttir) - Gwinn (66. Rall), Schüller (90. Wenninger), Bühl

Bayern are still in first place thanks to Hoffenheim having played one fewer match at this point. Their lead is two points in the table. In the next ten days, Bayern will have to face third place Eintracht Frankfurt before returning to the UEFA Women’s Champions League for their Quarterfinal matchup against Paris Saint-Germain.