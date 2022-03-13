Daily Schmankerl: The aftermath of Bayern Munich vs. Hoffenheim; Bayern, Real Madrid, FC Barcelona serious players for Florian Wirtz; Bayern still eyeing Ajax’s Antony; Barca shifts focus from Erling Haaland to Robert Lewandowski; and MORE!

A letdown was always possible — and sure enough, that is exactly what happened to Bayern Munich against Hoffenheim. A lack of focus and precision hurt the Bavarians in earning a 1-1 draw with Sebastian Hoeneß’s squad. Here are some quick hitters on the match:

For as good as Bayern Munich’s all-out attacking formation worked against Red Bull Salzburg earlier in the week, we saw the downside of it against Hoffenheim. At times, there was just too much congestion in the box for Bayern Munich and it seemed like it caused some offensive anxiety.

Whether it was a plethora of offside calls or rushed shot attempts from long distance, things did not work out for the Bavarians.

At times, it feels like Bayern Munich’s makeshift wing-backs get confused on what exactly their responsibilities are — and it is creating some of the jumbled play we see at times. Oddly, though, I don’t feel like Kingsley Coman or Serge Gnabry had bad games.

People might be miffed about Christoph Baumgartner’s goal, but that was actually a hell of a play all-around. It was unfortunate for Bayern, but a very nice goal for Hoffenheim.

David Raum is a player. That kid could really be Germany’s left-back of the future.

Angelo Stiller was...okay. Statistically, he struggled (80% passing, 20% on ground duels, 0% on aerial duels), but I’ll say that he did not look out of place on the pitch. Realistically, I’m not sure there is a ton of difference between the former Bayern Munich prospect and Marc Roca. I think Stiller has some work to do, but it did not seem like the game was too fast for him or the stage was too big.

Otherwise, I thought Stefan Posch was solid for Hoffenheim.

Thankfully, Bayern Munich had Robert Lewandowski to preserve the draw.

Julian Nagelsmann used the postgame media circus to complain about Hoffenheim’s grass....so you know what that means (check back in a few hours).

Overall, fans, players, and club personnel will all be disappointed with the outcome. It could have been worse, but it would be good for Bayern Munich to establish some sort of rhythm or consistency with its play. Right now, the squad goes through too many Jekyll and Hyde moments that never allowed anyone to get really comfortable on what this team really is at this point.

Earlier in the week we saw the story release that stated Bayern Munich was still in the running for Bayer Leverkusen phenom Florian Wirtz.

According to Fabrizio Romano, though, the Bavarian have company in pursuing Wirtz — including Real Madrid and FC Barcelona. The three power clubs are all in the running to land the Germany international in the summer of 2023:

Bayern, Real Madrid and Barcelona are the three clubs 'really interested' in Florian Wirtz and keeping informed about his next steps. Bayer Leverkusen are planning to keep Wirtz next season and maybe sell him in summer 2023 [@FabrizioRomano] pic.twitter.com/69CnQorqU9 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 12, 2022

Bayern Munich’s week was filled with craziness. A lackluster effort against Bayer Leverkusen was followed by a thoroughly dominant win over Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League.

The news for the club followed a similar up-and-down pattern. The word on injuries was great, but the transfer news was...surprising. Here is what we have on tap to discuss this week:

The bad break that Bayern Munich’s Plan A in the transfer looks like it has failed: Chelsea center-back looks like he’ll sign with FC Barcelona.

The Plan B options are not necessarily going to excite many fans as Gleison Bremer and Matthias Ginter could be the next men up.

It seems like Bayern Munich has some squad planning and budget issues that are weighing on the folks at Säbener Straße.

The tricky situation surrounding Robert Lewandowski.

Why thew rumored replacements for Lewandowski probably won’t come to fruition.

In case you missed it, we rolled out a new feature that will show up a few times a month where one of our new contributors, Ryan Gunness, breaks down a game in a very tactical and interesting manner.

Ryan started out with Bayern Munich vs. Hoffenheim, so check it out when you get a moment.

With the news strongly linking Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland to a move to Manchester City, FC Barcelona is reportedly setting is sights on Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski — and preparing an offer:

Barcelona are reportedly planning to move for Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski this summer, having admitted defeat in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Braut Haaland. The Catalan giants are one of a number of clubs to be strongly linked with Haaland, but the Norway international has allegedly agreed a deal to join Manchester City this summer. According to Sport, Xavi’s side have now shifted their focus to Lewandowski, with the Poland international potentially becoming available during this summer’s transfer window.

As more and more reports break — and Barca gets more desperate — it can be safe to assume the Catalans are going to attempt to put together a financial package that would lure the Polish star to La Liga.

Bayern Munich’s rumored pursuit of Ajax winger Antony might still be on, but he won’t come cheap. The Dutch club is expected to put a €50 million price tag the Brazilian:

Although Antony's agent has recently denied any contact with Bayern, the German club is keeping tabs on the Brazilian winger - and his representatives know that. Several Premier League clubs are also following Antony. Ajax is likely to ask for more than €50m [@FabrizioRomano] pic.twitter.com/Oma6Th5hhH — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 12, 2022

This just seems redundant — especially if Julian Nagelsmann’s planned shift to a back-three formation eliminates the wing position. It does appear, however, that Antony could be headed to the Premier League anyway.