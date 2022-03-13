Bayern Munich’s Sven Ulreich doesn’t want to be left out in the cold...again

Bayern Munich back-up goalkeeper Sven Ulreich has likely heard the rumors linking the Rekordmeister to Arminia Bielefeld starter Stefan Ortega and the veteran might be getting a little antsy about his own future.

According to Sky journalist Florian Plettenberg, Ulreich has not met with Bayern Munich as of yet regarding a new deal, but the 33-year-old wants to know if the club has any plans for him in the future — by the end of this month.

For Ulreich, this makes sense from a career-planning perspective:

News #Ulreich: He can imagine to extend but talks with him/his mgmt have not yet taken place. SU doesn't want to be the last one in the bunch to know about his future. Before the end of March the 33 y/o wants to know from Salihamidzic how the club plans with him. @SkySportNews — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) March 11, 2022

By all accounts, Ulreich is a popular, seasoned option to play behind starter Manuel Neuer. Moreover, the relationship between Neuer and his current understudy appears to be rock solid, which is important considering how little Bayern Munich’s back-up goalkeepers actually play.

For players seeking any type of consistent field time, being Neuer’s back-up is not exactly a desirable position. Ulreich, however, is content in the role, which differs from Neuer’s heir apparent Alexander Nübel.

Should Neuer sign a contract extension, Nübel is expected to look for a new club.