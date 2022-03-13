 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bayern Munich’s Sven Ulreich doesn’t want to be left out in the cold...again

What will happen with #SvenTheWall?

By CSmith1919
FC Bayern München - Training Session Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Bayern Munich back-up goalkeeper Sven Ulreich has likely heard the rumors linking the Rekordmeister to Arminia Bielefeld starter Stefan Ortega and the veteran might be getting a little antsy about his own future.

According to Sky journalist Florian Plettenberg, Ulreich has not met with Bayern Munich as of yet regarding a new deal, but the 33-year-old wants to know if the club has any plans for him in the future — by the end of this month.

For Ulreich, this makes sense from a career-planning perspective:

By all accounts, Ulreich is a popular, seasoned option to play behind starter Manuel Neuer. Moreover, the relationship between Neuer and his current understudy appears to be rock solid, which is important considering how little Bayern Munich’s back-up goalkeepers actually play.

For players seeking any type of consistent field time, being Neuer’s back-up is not exactly a desirable position. Ulreich, however, is content in the role, which differs from Neuer’s heir apparent Alexander Nübel.

Should Neuer sign a contract extension, Nübel is expected to look for a new club.

