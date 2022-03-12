Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer disappointed to only earn draw vs. Hoffenheim

Bayern Munich entered its Bundesliga match against Hoffenheim riding high after a thrashing of Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League, but the Bavarians were not quite in sync during a 1-1 draw against Die Kraichgauer.

“I think we had more chances (than Hoffenheim). In the end, of course, it’s a bit disappointing we didn’t go home with three points. Luck wasn’t on our side today, even with the close offside situations that were decided against us. For the spectators, it was a good game,” Neuer said (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia).

While Neuer lamented his squad’s inability to find a solution in the match, Hoffenheim star Andrej Kramarić also noted that both teams might have been their respective own worst enemies in terms of not taking advantage of opportunities.

”It was a very intense game. It could have ended 5-5. I could have scored a few goals, but Bayern had plenty of chances too. We played against one of the best teams in the world, so we can be happy with a draw. I think the fans enjoyed the game,” Andrej Kramarić said.

