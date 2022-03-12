 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Hoffenheim 1-1 Bayern Munich (Not a rant!)

We discuss the aftermath of Bayern Munich’s deflating draw to Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga.

By Ineednoname
TSG Hoffenheim v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by Simon Hofmann/Getty Images

After a midweek break against RB Salzburg, the negative vibes are back as Bayern Munich have once again drawn a Bundesliga game. Just like last time, this game against Hoffenheim was a nightmare in terms of finishing for both sides — Thomas Muller was offside twice, Gnabry hit the post, Manuel Neuer made some great saves, and Robert Lewandowski is the only one who scored. Unfortunately, there wasn’t much good on display.

Here are our talking points from the game:

  • The dark side of the back-three, a reality check after Salzburg. Wingers are not wingbacks!
  • Musiala is not playing the Thiago role, so what is he supposed to be doing?
  • The problem with the midfield in terms of structure.
  • Kingsley Coman remains one of our most important players.
  • The absolute nightmare Thomas Muller had in terms of finishing.
  • The massive xG problem Nagelsmann has — will this be acceptable in Europe?
  • Once again, Nagelsmann gets his substitutions wrong. Muller never should’ve been subbed.
  • Is the Bundesliga at risk now?

As always, we love your feedback and appreciate all the support!

