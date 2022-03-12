Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich: 2021/22 Bundesliga full coverage

Is the slump over, or was the Salzburg game just a fluke? That’s the question facing Bayern Munich as they travel to Sinheim to take on Sebastian Hoeness’ Hoffenheim side. These two clubs have a lot of shared history — Julian Nagelsmann came through at Hoffenheim, while Niklas Sule and Serge Gnabry both spent early parts of their careers there. Seb Hoeness meanwhile coached Bayern II for a full season, winning the 3.Liga with them. There’s also Chris Richards, who’s on loan at Hoffenheim from Bayern (but sadly won’t feature in this week’s game due to injury).

Hoffenheim have made a habit of beating Bayern in recent seasons, much like Gladbach and Frankfurt. Can Julian Nagelsmann beat his former side? We’ll have to wait and see.

