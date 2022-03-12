Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich: Gamethread and Live Blog

After scoring seven goals in midweek, Bayern Munich have to prove that the Salzburg performance was more than a flash in the pan. Hoffenheim are good opponents for that purpose — they’re well drilled and are actually good this season. A game against them will serve as a good barometer for the state of the squad right now.

Ironically, Hoffenheim were never more than Bundesliga minnows before Julian Nagelsmann rescued them from relegation all those years ago. Since then, they’ve been a consistent thorn in Bayern’s side, handing out a defeat or two pretty much every season. Nagelsmann must now face the monster that he created, but at least he’s at the helm of an even bigger monster now. With players like Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller, Joshua Kimmich and more — who would bet against him?

It’s Bayern time.

Match Info

Location: Rhein-Neckar Arena, Sinsheim, Germany

Time: 3:30 pm local time, 9:30 am EST

TV/streaming: ESPN+, Find Your Country

