Julian Nagelsmann pinpoints why Bayern Munich’s defense broke down vs. Red Bull Salzburg

When Bayern Munich was comfortably ahead of Red Bull Salzburg earlier this week, manager Julian Nagelsmann went to his bench and inserted Tanguy Nianzou and Dayot Upamecano into the match.

The manager also brought in defensively-minded midfielder Marc Roca to help stabilize the defense (probably anticipating the chance for a breakdown on the backline was a bit higher with his subs).

True to form, Bayern Munich gave up a goal, but Nagelsmann insisted the genesis of the play started with a mental mistake — Marc Roca taking the throw in:

Despite the 7-1 win against Salzburg, coach Julian Nagelsmann (34) had a reason to complain: the goal conceded - and especially a scene just before that that is actually forbidden. In the 70th minute, substitute Marc Roca (25) took the ball in in the opposing half. And violated an important Nagelsmann rule!

Nagelsmann’s rule against a defensive midfielder taking the thrown in was broken, which led to all hell breaking loose.

“With the exception of the goal conceded, where a six did the throw in, we did very well throughout the game. Basically it’s the case that you don’t have your six throw it in,” Nagelsmann told Bild. “Then a crucial position is vacant. The disadvantage of throwing in anyway is that you are always one man fewer than your opponent on the field. Accordingly, the relevant positions should then be filled.”

Maurits Kjaergaard, of course, made Roca’s mental block hurt Bayern Munich and it will be interesting to see how long it takes for the Spaniard to get a chance to redeem himself.

Per Bild, Nagelsmann asks a lot of his midfielders and Roca will need to be better if he wants more playing time:

The Bayern coach expects a lot from his midfielders in particular: In training he often demands that Kimmich, Goretzka, Tolisso, Musiala or Roca have to actively press in order to prevent the opponent’s balls from going deep. Things with which Bayern had problems again recently. Especially from the second six next to Kimmich (currently Musiala), he also expects that he will fully engage in the offensive in his own ball possession, so to speak become a ten.

Roca has been rumored to want a transfer and this might help expedite that desire.