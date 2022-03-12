Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman knows he’ll experience injuries, but is fighting hard to stay healthy

Bayern Munich star Kingsley Coman has had an extremely tough time in dealing with injuries over the course of his career.

Things were so bad that many speculated Coman was considering retirement based on comments he made during an interview back in 2018.

“I never wanted to end my career. At the time, I only said in an interview that a third operation within a year was out of question for me. Luckily it didn’t come to that. I’ve been feeling a lot better for a long time” Coman told Sport1.

Coman, though, acknowledges that he will probably continue to get hurt during his career. Taking risks is just a part of the requirement for his position and a side effect of the fast and physical style of play.

“I’ll always get injured, that’s what my position and my style of play mean. I want to play as much as possible — and I’m ready for 30 to 40 games a season. I’ve gotten to know my body better over the years. I’m generally a stronger person,” Coman said.