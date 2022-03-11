Report: Bayern Munich could be nearing deals with Arminia Bielefeld’s Stefan Ortega and Gladbach’s Matthias Ginter

Bayern Munich seems to be operating on a limited budget for the next transfer window, but the Bavarians might be ready to delve into the waters for a back-up goalkeeper.

According to Bild, Bayern Munich could be getting close to a deal with Arminia Bielefeld’s Stefan Ortega:

Bielefeld keeper Stefan Ortega (29) could become the new number 2 behind Manuel Neuer (35)! One hears from Bielefeld that the negotiations with Bavaria are already very far, a possible deal has been negotiated, so to speak. The prospect at Bayern: contract until 2025, 3.5 million salary, but the place behind Neuer. However, Ortega (contract in Bielefeld expires) should not be finally convinced himself whether he wants to sit on the bench or continue as number 1 at another club. There are other interested parties besides Bavaria, there is no final commitment yet.

Bild indicates that if Ortega is signed, it would likely mean the end of both Sven Ulreich and Alexander Nübel’s respective tenures with Bayern Munich. As indicated, Ortega would be a free transfer and could be joined by Borussia Mönchengladbach defender Matthias Ginter:

And there is also movement in the defense: Gladbach’s Matthias Ginter (28 / contract expires in the summer) is now considered a hotter candidate again. According to BILD information, people in Gladbach are already saying behind closed doors that the deal with Bavaria is fixed! But it’s not that far yet: Bayern don’t know anything about it yet. According to BILD information, there are still divided opinions in the management floor about the national player. One thing is clear: Ginter is free, would probably be the easiest player to transition in, and also has experience as a leader with Gladbach and in the national team. He could also play flexibly on the right and inside.

Like Ortega, Ginter’s status as a free transfer would seem to be extremely appealing to Bayern Munich.

BFW Analysis

The move for Ortega is sort of puzzling.

A good, starting caliber goalkeeper wanting to make a move at 29-years-old to sit behind Manuel Neuer seems odd given the recent history of Bayern Munich back-ups. Neuer demands almost all of the playing time and for a player like Ortega, there would not seem to be much of an incentive to sign with Bayern Munich aside of a bigger salary.

It would seem that having a player that Neuer is comfortable with — like Ulreich — would be a better — and cheaper — alternative than adding in a potential starter, who might get antsy for playing time (like we saw with Nübel).

Speaking of that aforementioned subject of salary, why would Bayern Munich seek to spend more on a player that might only make a handful of appearances next season when it seems to be actively trying to keep costs down?

As for Ginter, he is free and has great flexibility. Despite that, many Bayern Munich fans have no use for the Germany international. By all accounts, Ginter will not command a big signing bonus or a hefty salary. Given Bayern Munich’s desire to add an experienced leader for a small cost, it might not get an easier (or better) than Ginter.