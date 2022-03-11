Fabrizio Romano says FC Barcelona already made offer on Noussair Mazraoui, Bayern Munich pondering proposal

FC Barcelona has reportedly already made its first strike at trying to acquire Ajax defender Noussair Mazraoui.

Mazraoui, of course, has also been targeted by Bayern Munich to fill a role in Julian Nagelsmann’s squad for next season.

Convincing the 24-year-old to pass up a chance to play at Barca might prove to be difficult — unless Bayern Munich is willing to top the €5 million salary that FC Barcelona is offering the Morocco international.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich is still contemplating a move on Mazraoui, but has not come to a final decision on whether or not to extend the player an official offer. Mazraoui, of course, is a free transfer, which would seemingly be right up Bayern Munich’s alley, but the big question is if the Bavarians have the appetite to offer the player the same type of salary — or more — that FC Barcelona has reportedly put on the table:

Barcelona proposal to Noussair Mazraoui: €5m per season as salary, proposal now on the table waiting for the final answer. #FCB



Mazraoui received an approach from FC Bayern. Oliver Kahn asked Mino Raiola about him - and Bayern will decide wheter bid for Mazraoui or not. pic.twitter.com/SN70qe6glJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 11, 2022

Should Bayern Munich decide to go “all-in” for Mazraoui, it will be interesting to see how high of a salary Die Roten is willing to offer.