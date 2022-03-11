Can Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry be convinced to return to Arsenal?

Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry is an extremely talented attacker with a knack for raising his game to new heights when needed.

Sure, consistency has not exactly been easy to come by for Gnabry at times, but no one would dispute his overall skill level and productivity. The Germany international, of course, honed his technique on the campus of Arsenal and while he was ultimately never fully appreciated or used properly while in London, it does not mean that two sides can’t get back together...right?

According to at least one report, Arsenal FC would like to reconnect with Gnabry...but would the forward reciprocate? Let’s take a look at what Abendzeitung pulled together:

Contract negotiations between FC Bayern and Serge Gnabry are stalling. Does the offensive player’s ex-club now strike? As “ Football London ” reports, Arsenal FC is now probably also dealing with the 26-year-old winger from Munich. The German international joined the London youth team in 2011 before returning to Germany in 2016. In addition to Arsenal, top Spanish clubs Real Madrid and FC Barcelona are said to be interested in the 26-year-old. Gnabry’s contract with Bayern, for which he has been active since 2018, expires in summer 2023.

Gnabry has also been rumored to be on the radar of Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, and Chelsea FC among other clubs. How serious any of those stories really are remains to be seen.