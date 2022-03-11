Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz still in play with Bayern Munich...just not for 2022

According to Sport Bild journalists Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl, recent rumors that Bayern Munich no longer has interest in Bayer Leverkusen ace and Germany international Florian Wirtz are untrue.

In fact, Falk and Altschäffl stated that there is, indeed, mutual interest from the parties involved during his “Bayern Insider” podcast (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia).

Falk and Altschäffl said that Bayern Munich still had “big chances” of signing Wirtz in the future and that talks with Wirtz’s father have already taken place. Moreover, Wirtz has also already visited Munich and is said to have interest in the move.

If that news excites you, the only downside you might find is that should any move happen, it will not play out this summer. Wirtz is likely to play at least one more season with Bayern Leverkusen before he ultimately moves on.

Recently, there was some thought that Bayern Munich might be putting its eggs in Paul Wanner’s basket for the future, but it appears that the Bavarians still have Wirtz on their squad planning radar.