Talks progressing between Bayern Munich and Thomas Müller

Bayern Munich’s contract discussions with three key veterans are in different phases.

Robert Lewandowski has not seen any progress, but for Thomas Müller and Manuel Neuer things seem to be moving forward.

For Müller, his negotiations are ongoing — despite sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic’s positive test for COVID-19 per Tz reporters Philipp Kessler and Manuel Bonke. While the talks have “slowed down” since that diagnosis, talks are in motion. One of the primary drivers behind the club’s desire to re-sign Müller is coach Julian Nagelsmann.

In an odd way, Müller’s role almost becomes more important if Nagelsmann does shift to a back-three formation featuring two attacking midfielders next season. The Raumdeuter’s ability to create and facilitate within the offense becomes more of a focal point with additional players operating within the box. It is no longer just Müller and Lewandowski any longer.

While no length of a deal has been discussed, it can be assumed the Germany international’s salary will remain in the upper-echelon of the squad.