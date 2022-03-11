Inter Milan in race to sign Bayern Munich target Gleison Bremer from Torino

Torino’s Gleison Bremer is a highly sought after defender that has been on Bayern Munich’s radar. A handful of other top clubs are interested in signing the 24-year-old Brazilian, but Bayern is still in the process of trying to find a viable replacement for the departing Niklas Sule, who joins Borussia Dortmund this summer on a free transfer.

As a center back, Bremer, on paper, would be a like-for-like replacement, at least from a positional standpoint. However, as is the case with most transfer targets currently linked with Bayern, the transfer fee would be the main roadblock, as the club is really not too open to the idea of spending considerable money on a replacement for a player that’s leaving on a free transfer.

Per Fabrizio Romano, Bremer is entirely open to a potential move to the Bundesliga and Bayern has proactively sent out scouts to Italy to watch him play at Torino. The Rekordmeister is one of several clubs that are interested, but Inter Milan has now joined the race to acquire his services and are making him one of their top transfer priorities for this summer.

Inter are still considering Gleison Bremer as one of priorities for summer window. He's in the list - as he's performing at top level with Torino, while Bayern & top European clubs sent scouts to monitor him. #transfers



"I dream of the World Cup with Brazil", Bremer said. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 10, 2022

If Bayern was to seriously make a push for Bremer, he would likely cost a transfer fee of around 20 million euros, which is a fee that Bayern would more than likely be reluctant to spend. When he signed for Torino from Atletico Madrid back in 2018, he only cost Torino 5.8 million euros, so the Italian outfit is in an advantageous selling position with how much his value has grown since joining from La Liga. So far this season, he’s played a total of 25 league matches and has tallied two goals and an assist in the process.

At this point, it is difficult to gauge just how serious Bayern is for any given transfer prospect. With some of the names that have been linked, it contradicts the standpoint from the club’s front office that they won’t spend money to replace a player that doesn’t generate revenue from a free transfer. Oliver Kahn’s recent meetup with Mino Raiola also seems to suggest there’s something going on behind the scenes with the high profile clients that Raiola represents, Ryan Gravenberch and Erling Haaland among them. Obviously, much like Bremer, Gravenberch and Haaland would require considerable transfer fees should they leave their respective clubs (Ajax, Dortmund).