Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund eyeing next “Lukaku”; FC Barcelona believes Manchester City will get Erling Haaland; Newcastle United scoping Antonio Rüdiger; Philippe Coutinho’s cost could hurt Aston Villa prospects; and MORE!

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are among the clubs listed as being interested in West Brom striker prospect Reyes Cleary. Arsenal FC, Bayer Leverkusen, Southampton, Newcastle United, Everton, and RB Salzburg are reportedly also in the mix:

Arsenal have reportedly joined the race to sign West Brom starlet Reyes Cleary, with the young striker’s performances impressing the club. The Gunners aren’t alone in their keen interest in the 17-year-old, though, with a number of clubs said to be keeping a close eye on how his situation progresses over the coming months. Cleary is yet to sign a professional contract with the Baggies, but his displays have led to him being involved with the first-team squad this season. The report claims that along with the Gunners, Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen, RB Salzburg, Southampton, Newcastle and Everton are also monitoring his progress, with Borussia Dortmund previously being linked.

FC Barcelona believes Manchester City is the leader in the clubhouse to sign Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland during the summer transfer window:

Barcelona believe Manchester City are in the best place to sign Erling Haaland in the summer because the total package for the striker, including wages, could end up totaling £200m.

Bayern Munich shook off a disappointing draw with Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga last weekend by throttling Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League.

Next up is a very good Hoffenheim squad, led by former Bayern Munich II boss Sebastian Hoeneß. Hoffenheim, of course, also features Bayern Munich loanee Chris Richards. The Alabama native is battling a foot injury and probably will not play, but the USMNT defender has made the most of his loan assignment.

Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at where both teams sit in the Bundesliga table.

A show of respect for what Hoffenheim has done this season.

A look at why Bayern Munich might look to sell Richards despite his great progress.

A somewhat educated guess at how Bayern Munich might align itself this weekend.

A probably not educated prediction on the match.

Robert Lewandowski, Serge Gnabry, Thomas Müller, Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman, and Benjamin Pavard were all recognized by WhoScored.com as part of the “Champions League Team of the Week”:

Bayern Munich appears to be out of the mix for Chelsea FC defender Antonio Rüdiger, but Newcastle United is still looking to make a splash and could take advantage of Chelsea’s tenuous ownership situation:

Newcastle United have entered the race to sign Chelsea defender Antonio Rüdiger on a free transfer in the summer.

Philippe Coutinho is on loan at Aston Villa from FC Barcelona and while the former Bayern Munich player is having some success, his cost might prevent an extended stay with Villa:

Philippe Coutinho has found his way back to form at Aston Villa. As the Times reports, Steven Gerrard would like to have the Brazilian in his side again next season. Then a purchase option of 40 million euros would be due for the currently loaned player. However, his salary could become an issue. Coutinho is currently said to earn around 30 million euros per season at FC Barcelona. It’s hard to imagine that the Brazilian could earn a similar amount in Birmingham. So far, Jack Grealish (went to Manchester City in the summer) is said to have been the top earner with around eight million. The attacking player joined Aston Villa in the winter and has been involved in six goals in seven games so far. He scored three goals and provided three assists.

Robert Lewandowski pulled out a trick shot for you:

WHAT. A. REACTION. After over a month of poor performances, Bayern Munich roared back into form with a massive win over RB Salzburg. Robert Lewandowski got a hat-trick, Thomas Muller stepped in with a double, Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane both scored, while Kingsley Coman got his assist. Meanwhile, the rest of the team also came together to put on a dazzling performance that any coach would be proud of.

Here are our talking points from the game: