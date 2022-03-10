Bayern Munich Alumni: David Alaba celebrated Real Madrid goal with chair

In the midst of an insane Champions League comeback against Paris Saint-Germain, former Bayern Munich star David Alaba was so excited that he grabbed a chair and started pumping it over his head.

The sheer joy of the moment overwhelmed Alaba and he grabbed the closest thing to him and start raising it:

Don’t you sit in our chair! pic.twitter.com/lmJAMyM8UD — David Alaba (@David_Alaba) March 9, 2022

If you were watching the match on the Paramount+ feed, you probably caught the impromptu celebration out of the corner of your eye, but it is clear that many people worldwide saw it and immediately wondered what was going on:

Why did David Alaba pick up a chair in the celebrations??



That's one for @btsportwwe!#UCL pic.twitter.com/3xqWnfmR4z — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 9, 2022

Whatever the case, Alaba posted the image on Instagram and Luka Modric, Alvaro Odriozola, Jerome Boateng, Toni Kroos, Franck Ribery, and Lucas Vazquez were among the many professionals who chimed in with responses:

Of course, Real Madrid’s ecstasy came at the expense of PSG’s pain.

