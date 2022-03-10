Germany coach Hansi Flick still views Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala as an attacker

Julian Nagelsmann has done a great job at developing Jamal Musiala during his time at Bayern Munich so far. The young talent was previously deployed as a winger under Hansi Flick’s management but has now been played at attacking midfielder or even a central midfielder. Hansi Flick recently shared his views on Musiala’s role in the team.

Flick believes the idea of Musiala playing in central midfield is intriguing, however Flick still prefers the young German as an attacker. He appreciates Musiala’s qualities in 1v1 and finishing, which are being underutilized now. While Musiala still has the ability to use dribbling and passing, he is shooting and taking on 1v1s less often now.

With players like Thomas Müller and Leroy Sané in the attack, it is understandable why Musiala is being deployed in the midfield when Bayern has such talent already in the attack. Musiala is finally getting the playtime he deserves and it appears like the wunderkind can shine in pretty much any position demanded of him. Time will tell how Musiala’s role will develop through the coming years, but Bayern Munich should feel confident having such a young and talented dynamic player.