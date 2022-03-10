BFW Fight Club: PSG unravels as postgame fighting takes focus off massive choke job

While Bayern Munich was resting comfortably after a nice win over Red Bull Salzburg, Paris Saint-Germain — and its high-priced, high-maintenance lineup — was busy coughing up a lead and eventually a Champions League tie to Real Madrid.

It was yet another waste of tens of millions from PSG, as the club’s heralded talent could not find a way to win a tough game.

Naturally, the squad — and its owner — all unraveled in the aftermath. Here is what we know based on what the Daily Mail compiled from various reports:

According to Marca, Neymar and Donnarumma became involved in a blame game and the argument became more heated at the final whistle. The two players had to be separated in the dressing room to prevent them coming to blows, the Spanish newspaper said.

Hmmm...a brawl between Neymar and Donnarumma. Who ya got?

Of course, there will be some fall out from this embarrassment...and the Daily Mail thinks it might know who could get the axe:

Coach Mauricio Pochettino faces the sack as the Parisians’ wait for their holy grail Champions League win goes on. Le Parisien in France said both Pochettino and the French club’s Sporting Director Leonardo would both pay the price for the defeat. ‘The present is all I can deal with,’ said Pochettino. ‘As for the future, what will be will be. We play to compete and to win. It’s a hard blow to take but we have to keep a calm head now.’

It was not just the players trying to fight each other or board members pointing fingers after the match, though.

| Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Leonardo were screaming in the dressing room and even HIT people. The POLICE had to be called. @partidazocope #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) March 9, 2022

Football Espana captured the childish actions of PSG team president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, who was looking to get a piece of the referee crew and eventually got physical with a Real Madrid employee:

Following Paris Saint-Germain‘s Champions League elimination at the hands of Real Madrid, President of the French club Nasser Al-Khelaifi went on a rampage through the bowels of Santiago Bernabeu. The story, carried by Diario AS, was described as ‘frankly unpleasant’ by reporter Monica Marchante who witnessed the incident. Incensed by yet another collapse in the Champions League, Al-Khelaifi was seen charging through the corridors of the Bernabeu, shouting. Supposedly, he was on the hunt for the changing room which housed match referee Danny Makkelie. Unable to find the Dutch referee, he burst into the office of Real Madrid delegate Megia Davila. One Real Madrid employee was recording the incident on their phone, which enraged Al-Khelaifi even further as he slapped the phone out their hand. According to Javier Herraez of Caden SER, the PSG owner had demanded that the employee delete the images. Accompanied by Sporting Director Leonardo, Herraez confirmed that Al-Khelaifi had been heard shouting “I’m going to kill you.”

Stay classy, PSG.