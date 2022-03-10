Report: Bayern Munich keeping tabs on Borussia Dortmund’s Manuel Akanji

According to a report from Transfermarkt’s Manuel Veth, Bayern Munich is keeping one eye on Borussia Dortmund defender Manuel Akanji.

Akanji’s deal expires in 2023, but the 26-year-old center-back has been rumored to be looking for a transfer away from Dortmund. BVB will no let itself fall into the same situation that led Bayern Munich was in with Niklas Süle.

It sounds like Borussia Dortmund has every intention of selling Akanji this summer if it cannot reach a deal with the Swiss defender:

Source! #Bayern are watching Manuel Akanji's contract situation at #BVB. The Swiss center-back has thus far refused to renew his contract that expires in 2023. BVB might have to sell the 26-year-old to prevent a free transfer to the FCB if he doesn't renew. @Transfermarkt — Manuel Veth (@ManuelVeth) March 9, 2022

Akanji will likely have no shortage of suitors if Borussia Dortmund decides that it has to sell. Manchester United is one of the prominent clubs that has been already linked to the center-back.

Bayern Munich’s rumored interest is curious for sure. The Bavarians will certainly be looking for another defender to add to the mix, but seem reluctant to spend much money to bring in a player.

Transfermarkt has Akanji valued at €30 million, which could be too rich for Bayern Munich’s blood.