Pundits battle over who reigns supreme: Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski, Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland, or Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane?

Pundits Jamie O’Hara, Darren Ambrose, and Ally McCoist got wrapped up in a debate about who the world’s best striker is and the field was narrowed down to three players: Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski, Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland, and Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane.

“For me, Harry Kane has to be the best striker in the world on current form,” said O’Hara, a former Tottenham player (as captured by talkSPORT). “He’s the best No. 9 and the best No. 10!”

Ambrose gave Kane the nod over Haaland.

“There are some things that Kane can do and Haaland can’t,” Ambrose said. “Turning on a sixpence, putting Heung-Min Son through, switching play. I don’t think there’s anything Haaland can do that Kane can’t.”

Former Scotland striker Ally McCoist, however, thinks Lewandowski is the best.

“I’ve got to tell you, I think Lewandowski is the best center-forward on the planet right now. I’d take him over Kane – and I love Kane. Is Kane better at dropping off, linking up and making passing? Yes, I think he is. But we’re talking about a centre-forward here. We’re talking about goals,” said McCoist. “Kane is the best in this country, by a considerable distance, but Lewandowski is just unbelievable. His record is ridiculous. Absolutely ridiculous.”