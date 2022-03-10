Where Bayern Munich went wrong with Andreas Christensen, what’s next?

By now, you’ve already heard that Bayern Munich’s Plan A to replace Niklas Süle, Andreas Christensen, is most likely headed to FC Barcelona, but you might know exactly how Bayern Munich fell out of the race.

According to Sport1, it just came to this — Bayern Munich did not want to pay Christensen €10 million per season:

According to SPORT1 information, Andreas Christensen largely agrees with FC Barcelona. The Chelsea FC professional already has a five-year contract ready to be signed by the Catalans. Will the German record champions slide in again? Unlikely! At Barca, Christensen could earn well over ten million euros gross a year - a sum that Munich is obviously not willing to pay. Actually, there should be another round of talks (Editor’s Note: For Bayern Munich) with the Christensen side this week. But that could no longer happen.

So...what’s next? Well, Sport1 thinks Gleison Bremer and Matthias Ginter are the top contender to be picked up. Bremer, though, is expected to draw a relatively steep fee:

According to SPORT1 information, a candidate is still Gleison Bremer from FC Turin as there have recently been concrete talks between Bayern and Bremer’s side. But Matthias Ginter is also a topic on Säbener Straße, as reported.

Bayern Munich fans...who ya got?

