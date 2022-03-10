Bavarian Podcast Works: Preview Show — Bayern Munich vs. Hoffenheim (Rückrunde)

Bayern Munich shook off a disappointing draw with Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga last weekend by throttling Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League.

Next up is a very good Hoffenheim squad, led by former Bayern Munich II boss Sebastian Hoeneß. Hoffenheim, of course, also features Bayern Munich loanee Chris Richards. The Alabama native is battling a foot injury and probably will not play, but the USMNT defender has made the most of his loan assignment.

Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at where both teams sit in the Bundesliga table.

A show of respect for what Hoffenheim has done this season.

A look at why Bayern Munich might look to sell Richards despite his great progress.

A somewhat educated guess at how Bayern Munich might align itself this weekend.

A probably not educated prediction on the match.

As always, we love your feedback and appreciate all the support!

Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @jeffersonfenner, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, and more.