Daily Schmankerl: FC Barcelona, Manchester United positioning offer for Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski?; Liverpool getting close on Adam Hlozek move?; Boubacar Kamara to Atlético Madrid?; and MORE!

FC Barcelona is reportedly ready to jump into the rumored transfer battle for Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski:

Barcelona are making early leaps in the transfer market, hoping to reinforce their team at the lowest cost possible. Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta, Franck Kessie, and Noussair Mazraoui are among those linked with a Bosman move in the summer, while Erling Haaland remains their priority numero uno. With Manchester City in the mix, though, Barça do not have the financial muscle to compete with the English side. Therefore, scouting possible replacements has become the first order of business for the Catalan giants. If reports from SPORT are to be believed, Barcelona are thinking about a transfer for Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski. The Polish forward is at crossroads about his contract with the Bavarian giants, and should he decide to not renew, Joan Laporta want to be the first to jump at the opportunity.

Anyone who sat through the saga for Lewandowski in 2018 know this is standard operating procedure for Pini Zahavi. Right now, he has Lewandowski linked to roughly half a dozen teams.

FC Barcelona is also rumored to be a contender for Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland as well, so the Catalans will have some decisions to make (assuming this is true).

For what it’s worth, Sky’s Florian Plettenberg says nothing substantial has happened yet between Lewandowski’s camp and Manchester United:

Update #Lewandowski: #MUFC is aware of his situation, they asked about him - what’s normal. But it’s far from being hot at this stage. No offer, no negotiations. There will be talks about a new contract between #FCBayern & Zahavi first - in the next weeks. @SkySportsNews — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) March 9, 2022

Oh...well, what do you know? Manchester United’s rumored pursuit of Lewandowski is intensifying:

Bayern Munich have been urged to speed up contract negotiations with Robert Lewandowski amid increasing interest from Manchester United. Lewandowski’s Bayern future is up in the air, and the Red Devils are eyeing attacking reinforcements ahead of next season. During the latest edition of ‘Stammplatz’, BILD’s daily football podcast, reporter Heiko Niedderer suggested Bayern should urgently tie Lewandowski down to a new deal. He said: “The bosses should now quickly get down to business and extend the contract quickly.” BILD add that the Poland international wants clarity over his future before the summer and is surprised that he hasn’t already been approached over extending his stay in Bavaria. And the report claims Bayern must ‘hurry up’ because United are ready to make the first offer for Lewandowski if he decides to pursue a new challenge.

WHAT. A. REACTION. After over a month of poor performances, Bayern Munich roared back into form with a massive win over RB Salzburg. Robert Lewandowski got a hat-trick, Thomas Muller stepped in with a double, Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane both scored, while Kingsley Coman got his assist. Meanwhile, the rest of the team also came together to put on a dazzling performance that any coach would be proud of.

Here are our talking points from the game:

How nice it is to actually talk about a big win for once.

What exactly did Nagelsmann change in his tactics today?

Thomas Muller and Robert Lewandowski were not isolated anymore (FINALLY!).

The new role of the wingers — Gnabry, Sane, and Coman take a step back.

How Jamal Musiala showed his maturity and potential to grow.

Giving credit to Julian Nagelsmann for turning things around and making changes.

When Alphonso Davies and Leon Goretzka come back, who gets benched?

Hopes and expectations for Bayern Munich in the rest of the season.

What do you do with an menacing rooster? You put him on lock down, of course — and that is exactly what Atletico Mineiro will be doing with its own mascot after some “intimidating” behavior toward Cruzeiro:

The mascot of Brazilian league champions Atletico Mineiro has been banned for one game for “intimidatory” behaviour in last weekend’s city derby against Cruzeiro, the state football federation announced on Tuesday. Atletico’s nickname is the rooster and their mascot was behind the goals when Cruzeiro opened the scoring after 70 minutes of Sunday’s game at the Mineirao stadium. He immediately ran to prevent one the Cruzeiro players celebrating in front of fans, throwing his arm out to stop him. The Minas Gerais state football federation said the action was an “intimidatory gesture” and banned the man-sized chicken from Atletico’s next home game against Atletico Caldense on March 19. The statement also said it was “necessary to adopt pedagogical methods to stop similar practices” in the future. Atletico won the match 2-1 with a last-minute goal but did not comment on the mascot’s foul behaviour.

The last time I saw a....ah, nevermind. I can’t do it...I just can’t.

Liverpool might be ready to pull the trigger on a move for Sparta Prague’s Adam Hlozek:

Liverpool are in the midst of completing one of the most devastating frontlines in Europe – and could add another superstar to the squad this summer. While the Reds went a long time without quality back-ups to the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, the turnaround since has been extraordinary with both Diogo Jota and most recently Luis Diaz signed by the Reds. Now, Liverpool could well sign Fabio Carvalho this summer from Fulham and Sparta Prague striker Adam Hlozek to bolster their attack. Reports from Jeunes Footeux say that if Divock Origi departs Anfield, Klopp will replace him with another striker – and 19-year-old Hlozek, compared favourably to Robert Lewandowski for his physique and instinct, is on the radar.

Hlozek is one of the prospects rumored to be on Bayern Munich’s shortlist to succeed Robert Lewandowski should the Poland international move on during the summer.

Rumored Bayern Munich transfer target Boubacar Kamara has — allegedly — agreed to terms with Atlético Madrid:

Boubacar Kamara from Olympique Marseille could be drawn to Spain. According to FT information, Atlético Madrid is ahead of the game when it comes to recruiting the flexible defensive specialist. There is already an oral agreement between all parties involved, but nothing has been signed yet. The 22-year-old’s contract expires after this season. Many clubs are courting the former France U21 international. In addition to FC Bayern and Borussia Dortmund from the Bundesliga, some Premier League clubs are also interested in the scheduled six.

Robert Lewandowski has been nothing if not consistent over the past seven seasons: