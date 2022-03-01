Report: Bayern Munich target Andreas Christensen on verge of deal with FC Barcelona

Bayern Munich’s dream of replacing Niklas Süle with Chelsea FC star Andreas Christensen appears to be over.

According to a report from Spanish journalist Gerard Romero, Christensen to FC Barcelona is regarded as “99%” done. The news would certainly be a huge blow to Bayern Munich, which was a huge fan of Christensen’s size, speed, skill, experience — and the lack of a transfer fee the club would have had to pay for the Dane:

HOY CONFIRMAMOS



Acuerdo TOTAL al 99%



Barça y Christensen el central del Chelsea lo tienen todo pactado. El danés jugará las próximas temporadas en el Camp Nou, salvo cataclismo @JijantesFC https://t.co/fClMpjP0eF — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) March 1, 2022

TODAY WE CONFIRM TOTAL Agreement at 99% Barça and Christensen, the central defender of Chelsea, have everything agreed. The Danish will play the next seasons at the Camp Nou, except cataclysm @JijantesFC

With options appearing to be more and more and limited, Bayern Munich could be facing the reality that it might have to pay to get the defender that it wants.

Christensen certainly checked off all of the boxes for Bayern Munich in its hopes to find a successor to Süle, but now the Bavarians will have to dig deeper down their wish list.