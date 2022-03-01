Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski to...Real Madrid (!), PSG (!!), Atlético Madrid (!?!)

Ah, it’s about that time.

We saw the recent reports that Bayern Munich has not kicked off negotiations with star striker Robert Lewandowski as of yet, but now the rumors are starting to flow linking the Poland international to a variety of clubs — some we already knew would be interested and maybe some from out of left field.

Let’s start with the obvious clubs — Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain per Tz:

Lewandowski advisor Zahavi maintains the best connections to Sheikh club Paris Saint Germain and Real Madrid. The Israeli has already transferred ex-Bayer David Alaba (29) to Real for free. Since then, the relationship with sports director Salihamidzic has been particularly tense. Lewy has been regularly associated with both clubs in the past. When asked specifically about the Parisians’ interest, the striker replied to Telefoot1: “I’m still under contract with FC Bayern until 2023 . I’m not thinking about that yet.”

The craziest (and probably least likely) rumor, though, is Atlético Madrid being linked to Lewandowski:

¡La que ha liado @pacogcaridad!



️ Su EXCLUSIVA de que LEWANDOWSKI podría fichar por el ATLETI, noticia en toda la prensa deportiva. pic.twitter.com/vylQmEeruI — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) March 1, 2022

EXCLUSIVA de @pacogcaridad



‼️"LEWANDOWSKI podría FICHAR por el ATLETI"



⚠️"Su FAMILIA quiere desplazarse a ESPAÑA"#ChiringuitoAtleti pic.twitter.com/y4Vlt9Xjz0 — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) March 1, 2022

Now, before anyone starts sounding the panic alarm, this is standard operating procedure for Zahavi to get some interest in his client drummed up.

Until those initial talks happen between Lewandowski and Bayern Munich (and maybe even after), the rumors will continue to swirl.